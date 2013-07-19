© nickondr dreamstime.com

CommAgility AMC module provides 32 DSP cores for high performance

CommAgility announced the AMC-4C6678, a high performance DSP processing module in the compact Advanced Mezzanine Card (AMC) form factor.

The new board provides four of the latest TMS320C6678 fixed- and floating-point octal core DSPs from Texas Instruments (TI) running at 1.25 GHz, giving a total performance of 640 GFLOPS and 1280 GMACS. It is ideal for a range of high performance DSP applications, including image sensor processing, telecoms and stepper control.



The AMC-4C6678 provides a wide range of connectivity to the backplane and front panel, delivering high speed, flexible I/O to support the 32 DSP cores. PCI Express and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces use on-board switches for maximum flexibility and access to all DSPs on the card. A Serial RapidIO (SRIO) link is directly connected to one DSP, shared using Hyperlink and then extends to the second DSP pair.



8GB of high bandwidth DDR3 SDRAM is provided as standard, with 2GB allocated to each DSP. 256MB of flash memory is also provided, which can be used to store DSP boot code.



“Our TMS320C6678 provides a massive amount of DSP performance, with a flexible fixed- and floating-point architecture,” said Arnon Friedmann, marketing manager, DSP, TI. “With CommAgility’s new AMC-4C6678, embedded designers can now harness all this power for even the most demanding of applications.”



Available software includes full board support libraries and an IP stack with Telnet/TFTP for Ethernet-based board control and upgrade. 3L Diamond is supported for additional control and management of multiple tasks across all 32 DSP cores. Additional debug support is provided via on-board serial port connectors, plus RS-232 and JTAG debug via the CommAgility AMC-BB Debug Breakout Board.



The new module is a compact full-size, single width PICMG AMC.0 R2.0 AMC, and is suitable for use in both ATCA carriers and MicroTCA chassis. It can also operate standalone, with suitable power and cooling. A range of build options is available, and further customisation is possible in volume, to enable the best technical and commercial fit to a customer application to be achieved.



The AMC-4C6678 is available now.