SOURIAU Introduces JDX Hybrid (Mixed Power & Signal)

SOURIAU released the JDX Hybrid (Mixed Power & Signal) connector family.

This new combination of power and signal being offered within one high density connector solution minimizes added componentry inventory, reduces system complexity and the subsequent consumption of valuable space and installation costs.



The new JDX Hybrid connector also offers a ruggedized and sealed IP68 solution for high vibration and shock applications. Having waterproof features combined with exceptional reliability and quality, the JDX interconnect system is ideal for both outdoor and indoor environments.



The JDX mixed power and signal connector offers the ability to integrate 2 to 3 power contacts with 6 to 8 signal contacts in one connector housing. Available in both Brass or lightweight Aluminum with a shell size 2 and 3 versatile layouts. The JDX Hybrid connector can also be customized to provide a cost effective cable assembly solution to meet your application requirements.



SOURIAU Sealed and non-sealed connectors can be used in a variety of markets including Instrumentation & Measurement, Industrial, Mil-Aero, Broadcast Entertainment, Medical and Telecommunications.