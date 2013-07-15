© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com Business | July 15, 2013
IR’s ML series radiation hardened DC-DC converters
International Rectifier has introduced the radiation hardened ML Series dual output DC-DC power converter platform designed for RF communication equipment such as low noise amplifiers (LNA), receivers and frequency converters used onboard satellites.
IR’s ML Series features output sequencing typically required by RF-circuitries and isolated telemetry/telecommand for compliant satellite telemetry/telecommand systems without the need for additional components. Other key design features include integrated input EMI filter compliant to most major satellite power buses, radiation hardness of 100 Krad (TID) and 82MeV∙cm2/mg (SEE) and output voltage accuracy to ±2% at worst case end of life. The platform also offers extremely low output ripple/noise of less than 0.5Vrms (50Hz to 50MHz), excellent input to outputs CS rejection greater than 90dB, and input under-voltage lock-out (UVLO) with optional latching or with automatic restart.
The ML series is a full-feature turn-key electronic power conditioner (EPC). Ready for system use without the need for additional engineering resources, this new platform significantly reduces overall program cost and design effort for satellite manufacturers.
Specifications
|Parameter
|Performance
|Electrical
|Input DC-Bus Voltage
|Input: Adaptable to operate with 28V to 100V power buses
|Input Under Voltage Protection
|Automatic shutdown if input drops below a threshold. Auto restart or UVP latch is possible. ±1V hysteresis
|Output 1
|Configurable +1.5V to +15V, 4W or 500mA maximum
|Output 2
|Configurable -1.5V to -15V, 1W or 100mA maximum
|Output Sequencing
|Output Sequencing: Output 2 is the priority output. It is designed to establish itself prior to Output 1 turning on when the EPC is powered up or commanded on. Output 2 will remain ON while Output 1 is decaying toward zero when the EPC is powered down or commanded OFF. In case of an overload at output 2, output 1 is shut-down immediately.
|Mechanical Properties
|Size
|50mm x 70mm x 17.8mm
|Mass
|<50grams, typical
