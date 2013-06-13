© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com Business | June 13, 2013
Minimize rectifier heat & voltage loss
Linear Technology introduces the LT4320, an ideal diode bridge controller for 9V to 72V systems that replaces each of the four diodes in a full-wave bridge rectifier with a low loss N-channel MOSFET.
Power supply size is reduced as the enhanced power efficiency eliminates bulky heat sinks. Low voltage applications benefit from the extra margin afforded by saving the two diode drops inherent in diode bridges. Compared to the traditional alternative, the MOSFET bridge enables a rectifier design that is highly space- and power-efficient. The controller operates from DC to 600Hz.
The LT4320 switch control smoothly turns on the appropriate two MOSFETs, while keeping the other two off to prevent reverse currents. An integrated charge pump provides the gate drive for the external low on-resistance N-channel MOSFETs without requiring external capacitors. The choice of MOSFETs offers the greatest flexibility in power levels ranging from one to thousands of watts.
The LT4320 is available in two options: the LT4320 is designed for DC to 60Hz voltage rectification, whereas the LT4320-1 rectifies DC to 600Hz. Specified over the −40oC to 85oC industrial temperature ranges, the LT4320 is offered in a compact 8-pin 3mm x 3mm DFN package, and a 12-lead MSOP package with enhanced high-voltage pin spacing.
Priced beginning at $2.95 each for 1,000-piece quantities, the device is available today in production quantities. Evaluation circuit boards are available online or from your local Linear Technology sales office.
Summary of Features: LT4320
The LT4320 switch control smoothly turns on the appropriate two MOSFETs, while keeping the other two off to prevent reverse currents. An integrated charge pump provides the gate drive for the external low on-resistance N-channel MOSFETs without requiring external capacitors. The choice of MOSFETs offers the greatest flexibility in power levels ranging from one to thousands of watts.
The LT4320 is available in two options: the LT4320 is designed for DC to 60Hz voltage rectification, whereas the LT4320-1 rectifies DC to 600Hz. Specified over the −40oC to 85oC industrial temperature ranges, the LT4320 is offered in a compact 8-pin 3mm x 3mm DFN package, and a 12-lead MSOP package with enhanced high-voltage pin spacing.
Priced beginning at $2.95 each for 1,000-piece quantities, the device is available today in production quantities. Evaluation circuit boards are available online or from your local Linear Technology sales office.
Summary of Features: LT4320
- Low Loss Replacement for Diode Bridge Rectifier
- Controls N-Channel MOSFETs
- Maximizes Power Efficiency
- Eliminates Thermal Design Problems
- Maximizes Available Voltage
- 9V to 72V Operating Voltage Range
- DC to 600Hz Operation
- 1.5mA Quiescent Current
- –40°C to +85°C Guaranteed Temperature Range
- 8-Pin 3mm x 3mm DFN & 12-Lead MSOP Packages
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments