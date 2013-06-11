© dmitry naumov dreamstime.com

IR’s New 1200V IGBTs

International Rectifier has introduced a family of rugged 1200V ultra-fast insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) optimized for industrial motor drive and UPS systems.

The new devices leverage IR’s field stop trench ultra-thin wafer technology that delivers lower conduction and switching losses. Co-packaged with a soft recovery low Qrr diode and featuring a 10us minimum short circuit time rating, the devices are optimized for rugged industrial applications.



These new 1200V trench IGBTs feature very low Vce(on) and low switching losses while offering higher system efficiency and rugged transient performance for increased reliability making them well suited to harsh industrial environments.



The packaged devices cover a broad current range from 10 – 50A. Other key performance benefits include Tjmax of 150°C, positive VCE(on) temperature coefficient for easy paralleling and low VCE(on) to reduce power dissipation and achieve higher power density. Die products are also available.