© david alary dreamstime.com Business | June 07, 2013
e2v image sensors on board Vietnam's satellite
On 7th May 2013, e2v high performance image sensors were launched into space on-board Vietnam's first optical Earth observation satellite, the Vietnam Natural Resources, Environment and Disaster Monitoring Satellite (VNRED Sat-1).
The satellite was carried into orbit from French Guiana by VERTA 1, the second Vega launcher.
VNRED Sat-1 was built on behalf of the Vietnamese Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) in Toulouse, France by Astrium, Europe's leading space technology company. Its primary mission is to monitor and study the effects of climate change, predict and take measures to prevent natural disasters, and optimise the management of Vietnam's natural resources. It will do this by monitoring the shape of Vietnam's coastlines, the erosion of its rivers and the condition of its crops and forests.
VNRED Sat-1 has one sole instrument, an optical camera, which is enabled by an e2v backthinned Time Delay Integrated (TDI), Charged Coupled Device (CCD) image sensor. e2v worked closely with Astrium to carefully understand the requirements of the VNRED mission and provide the ideal solution; an e2v image sensor which provides very high sensitivity combined with flexibility of use and high level compactness. The optical camera will image at 2.5m resolution in panchromatic mode and 10m resolution in multi-spectral mode (four bands) with a 17.5km swath, and will orbit at 600-700km in a sun synchronous orbit.
Jean-Charles Terrien, Marketing Manager of high performance imaging solutions at e2v, said: "We are very pleased to be continuing our successful relationship with Astrium by supplying high performance image sensors for VNRED. This mission is another example of how e2v has provided a successful solution for Earth Observation applications. We look forward to seeing yet more high resolution images made possible by e2v solutions."
VNRED Sat-1 was built on behalf of the Vietnamese Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) in Toulouse, France by Astrium, Europe's leading space technology company. Its primary mission is to monitor and study the effects of climate change, predict and take measures to prevent natural disasters, and optimise the management of Vietnam's natural resources. It will do this by monitoring the shape of Vietnam's coastlines, the erosion of its rivers and the condition of its crops and forests.
VNRED Sat-1 has one sole instrument, an optical camera, which is enabled by an e2v backthinned Time Delay Integrated (TDI), Charged Coupled Device (CCD) image sensor. e2v worked closely with Astrium to carefully understand the requirements of the VNRED mission and provide the ideal solution; an e2v image sensor which provides very high sensitivity combined with flexibility of use and high level compactness. The optical camera will image at 2.5m resolution in panchromatic mode and 10m resolution in multi-spectral mode (four bands) with a 17.5km swath, and will orbit at 600-700km in a sun synchronous orbit.
Jean-Charles Terrien, Marketing Manager of high performance imaging solutions at e2v, said: "We are very pleased to be continuing our successful relationship with Astrium by supplying high performance image sensors for VNRED. This mission is another example of how e2v has provided a successful solution for Earth Observation applications. We look forward to seeing yet more high resolution images made possible by e2v solutions."
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments