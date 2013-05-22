© Logic Supply Business | May 22, 2013
System offers Quad-Core CPU in fanless chassis
Logic Supply released the LGX AU970 Intel Core Fanless Computer, designed for demanding industrial applications like high-end automation, data collection and surveillance.
The AU970 offers high-performance computing for even the most graphics-intensive applications. It supports up to 16 GB dual-channel 1333 DDR3 memory, and comes equipped with a dual- or quad-core third-generation (Ivy Bridge mobile) Intel Core i3/i5/i7 CPU and QM77 chipset.
Third-generation Intel Core processors efficiently deliver top-of-the-line graphics performance while taking up very little space. Logic Supply is among the first to offer this technology in a fanless chassis.
Connected System
A comprehensive array of I/O allows for a wide range of connectivity options, including two eSATA and CFast ports for external storage, a SIM card slot for 3G connectivity in remote deployments, and an 8-bit Digital I/O port. The AU970 has 3 LAN ports (one with Intel iAMT for remote support), 10 USB ports, 4 COM ports and 2 DVI ports for dual independent display. The system has a secure terminal block connector for wide input 9-32V DC power with remote power-switch capability.
Rugged and Reliable
The system’s heavy-duty heatsink and chassis provide fanless cooling, with a wide operating temperature of -20C to 55C. The fanless design ensures silent operation, as well as reliability in highly dust- and dirt-prone environments. It also comes equipped with a wall-mounting kit for easy installation.
“Our goal with the AU970 is to provide a system that supports the most challenging applications in the toughest environments,” said JP Ishaq, Logic Supply Product Manager. “It’s rugged, reliable, and fanless; it’s extremely versatile; and it has plenty of processing power for industrial applications.”
The AU970 is available exclusively from Logic Supply. Also available is the LGX AU972 Expandable Computer, which, in addition to the above, offers dual PCI express expansion slots for a variety of additional I/O--from network port additions to COM ports and specialized hard drive hot-swap bays.
Third-generation Intel Core processors efficiently deliver top-of-the-line graphics performance while taking up very little space. Logic Supply is among the first to offer this technology in a fanless chassis.
Connected System
A comprehensive array of I/O allows for a wide range of connectivity options, including two eSATA and CFast ports for external storage, a SIM card slot for 3G connectivity in remote deployments, and an 8-bit Digital I/O port. The AU970 has 3 LAN ports (one with Intel iAMT for remote support), 10 USB ports, 4 COM ports and 2 DVI ports for dual independent display. The system has a secure terminal block connector for wide input 9-32V DC power with remote power-switch capability.
Rugged and Reliable
The system’s heavy-duty heatsink and chassis provide fanless cooling, with a wide operating temperature of -20C to 55C. The fanless design ensures silent operation, as well as reliability in highly dust- and dirt-prone environments. It also comes equipped with a wall-mounting kit for easy installation.
“Our goal with the AU970 is to provide a system that supports the most challenging applications in the toughest environments,” said JP Ishaq, Logic Supply Product Manager. “It’s rugged, reliable, and fanless; it’s extremely versatile; and it has plenty of processing power for industrial applications.”
The AU970 is available exclusively from Logic Supply. Also available is the LGX AU972 Expandable Computer, which, in addition to the above, offers dual PCI express expansion slots for a variety of additional I/O--from network port additions to COM ports and specialized hard drive hot-swap bays.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments