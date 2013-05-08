© blacksnake dreamstime.com

WD and SanDisk team up

WD, a Western Digital company, and SanDisk Corporation, announces that the two companies are collaborating to introduce hybrid storage devices that feature best-in-class flash memory technology from SanDisk and best-in-class hard drive technology from WD.

WD Ultra Slim Black Tech Side Standing Right for PR lo-resSanDisk is supplying a SanDisk iSSD storage device for the WD Black solid state hybrid drive (SSHD), the world’s thinnest 2.5-inch SSHD solution, which utilises both WD proprietary hybrid technology and industry standard SATA IO technology.



The SanDisk iSSD brings an elegant balance of performance, low power consumption, cost, reliability, and a compact form factor to this SSHD, which will offer ample storage to meet consumers’ growing appetite for digital content as well as flash-enabled speed, data throughput and responsiveness – all within ultra-slim form factors.



“I am delighted for SanDisk to team up with WD on these exciting new hybrid products,” said Kevin Conley, senior vice president and general manager of client storage solutions at SanDisk. “By combining SanDisk’s unparalleled flash memory expertise and technology with the hard drive know-how of WD, WD Black SSHDs offer outstanding hard drive-like capacity, and the slim form factor and the level of performance that you will only get with flash memory solutions.”



“Working with SanDisk, WD realised our vision for products that combine the best of both technologies,” said Matt Rutledge, vice president of client computing at WD. “WD’s SSHDs are a significant achievement in the continuing SSHD/flash storage revolution.”