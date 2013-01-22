© rob hill dreamstime.com

400 skilled IT-services professionals to join Ericsson

Ericsson will acquire Devoteam Telecom & Media operations in France. The completion of the acquisition is expected by the beginning of Q2, 2013.

The deal will see 400 skilled, France-based, IT services professionals join Ericsson. It includes also the acquisition of TV SmartVision operations. The completion of the acquisition is subject to consultation and customary closing conditions.



"Acquiring activities of Devoteam adds unique expertise in complex, strategic and technical consulting engagements that will enable us to immediately enhance the value that we bring to our customers," says Magnus Mandersson, Ericsson's Executive Vice President and Head of Business Unit Global Services. "It is further proof of Ericsson's commitment to act as the partner of choice for the business transformation currently taking place within the telecommunications industry."



Derek Nutley, Telecoms Director at Devoteam declared: "This transaction fits with Devoteam's 2015 strategic plan. It will allow us to focus more on innovation around the Devoteam's value proposition. Ericsson is a key business partner of Devoteam - notably in UK and Mediterranean countries - and we hope that this transaction will further strengthen our relationship. I am convinced that the teams of Devoteam Telecom & Media in France will benefit from Ericsson's end-to-end know-how, scale and global presence."