AMD unveils new processors

AMD has unveiled nine new mid-range and entry-level AMD Opteron 4300 Series and 3300 Series server processors increasing performance per watt versus the previous generation to maximize compute capabilities in power-constrained environments.

The AMD Opteron 3300 Series processors provide enterprise-class features in a low power envelope at a desktop processor price.



The AMD Opteron 4300 Series processors offer up to 15% better performance versus the prior generation, based on SPECint benchmark results. And SPECpower results show up to a 24% improvement in performance per watt. As with the AMD Opteron 6300 Series processors, these are socket compatible with the previous generation processor, providing an effortless upgrade path for customers.



“The Piledriver core architecture shared by the AMD Opteron 4300 and 3300 Series processors provides optimized performance, power and price for today’s customer,” said Suresh Gopalakrishnan, general manager, Server Business Unit, AMD. “These new processors are ideal for cloud providers, web hosts and small- and medium-sized businesses who want to address their space and power constraints. With a simple upgrade, existing customers can obtain more performance and improved energy efficiency and new customers will obtain compelling value and ROI.