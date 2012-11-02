© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Vincotech with MOSFET-based inverter power module

Vincotech is marketing a fully MOSFET-based NPC converter module in a flow 1 housing.

Designed for 1200 V solar inverter applications, this module features a split output, eliminates cross conduction and provides reactive power capability. The flowNPC 1 MOS achieves extremely high efficiency levels exceeding 98.5 % at 50 kHz.



Packaged in flow 1 housings measuring 82 mm by 38 mm and 17 mm in height, this module extends the family of flow 1 NPC converter modules with a line based on 600 V MOSFET and 600 V SiC diodes covering a range from 21 m? to 41 m? RDSON. This newly released product provides a three-level inverter topology engineered to furnish the highest switching frequencies.