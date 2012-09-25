© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Report: Sharp to cut 11,000 jobs

Kyodo news has reportedly obtained Sharp's restructuring plan, revealing plans to cut approximately 11,000 jobs worldwide.

Updated; September 25, 2012 12:44 PM

The news agency reported that as well as company plans to cut 11,000 jobs, the company will sell 2.7 billion USD worth of assets and factories. The job cuts represent 19 percent of its total workforce.



The company will also cut wages according to Kyodo, who cites a plan presented by the company to creditors on Monday. The plan will help Sharp secure 4.6 billion USD in loans.



The company hopes to generate around Y38 billion from the sales of overseas plants and obtain Y25 billion by selling U.S. solar power generation firm Recurrent Energy LLC according to MarketWatch.