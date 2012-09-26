© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

BAE Systems could walk away from EADS deal

BAE Systems might reject the deal to merge with EADS if it affects its relationship with the Pentagon, according to the Financial Times.

The Financial Times said the 35 billion euro deal will be in danger according to a source to close BAE if it requires the company changing its relationship with the Pentagon to look closer to EADS relationship.



The Times says that several lawyers believe the US Government will be reluctant to keep its current agreement with BAE if the company merges with EADS.