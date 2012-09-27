© daimy dreamstime.com

INSIDE Secure makes strategic appointment

France-based INSIDE Secure has appointed Dimitrios Karayiannis to the position of vice president of research and development.

He leads the R&D organization and is responsible for the development of all products for INSIDE Secure Near Field Communication (NFC), digital security and secure payment business lines.



Mr. Karayiannis is bringing more than 16 years of hardware and software experience in the semiconductor industry, including more than ten years of management experience in product development of application and BaseBand processors.



Prior to joining INSIDE Secure, Mr. Karayiannis held various positions at Texas Instruments in the United States and France. As a member of the senior leadership team at Texas Instruments France, he managed the R&D organisation for the wireless business unit.