© photong dreamstime.com Business | September 27, 2012
The devil is in the details
Findings from ABI Research’s new HTML5 coverage reveal that 32% of top iOS apps could be developed by taking advantage of web code.
This new research coverage has been designed to fill two existing analytical gaps in the market. First, there is a tendency to view HTML5 as a single, monolithic technology, whereas in reality it is a mix of several, inter-related but not necessarily interdependent, features. Second, commentators still too often treat app categories uniformly, advocating or dismissing the whole industry’s web potential based on how HTML5 can be leveraged in a certain niche area.
A look at the market data demonstrates why such a granular approach is necessary. “In 2014, the installed base of mobile devices with HTML5-capable browsers will reach almost two billion, but there will be huge differences between the adoption rates of various key features,” says senior analyst Aapo Markkanen. The rapid downfall of Flash makes audio and video tags the fastest-growing HTML5 element, with a combined base of 700 million mobile web users utilizing it in 2014. Meanwhile, web-based push notifications will still be going through the early days, with only 100 million users by then.
To assess the impact on different app segments, ABI Research rated 575 leading iOS apps from all categories by their mid-term HTML5 feasibility. The assessment was done by a scale of 1 to 4, where 1 implied a low score and 4 a high score. “Of the apps within our sample, 32% warranted a score of 4, which means in terms of use cases and user interfaces they could be built as web apps, or as web-heavy hybrid apps, within 18 months’ time,” adds Markkanen. “However, in many big-ticket categories the majority of titles are distinctly native. Games, productivity, utilities, and music apps won’t have much to gain from HTML5 anytime soon.”
A look at the market data demonstrates why such a granular approach is necessary. “In 2014, the installed base of mobile devices with HTML5-capable browsers will reach almost two billion, but there will be huge differences between the adoption rates of various key features,” says senior analyst Aapo Markkanen. The rapid downfall of Flash makes audio and video tags the fastest-growing HTML5 element, with a combined base of 700 million mobile web users utilizing it in 2014. Meanwhile, web-based push notifications will still be going through the early days, with only 100 million users by then.
To assess the impact on different app segments, ABI Research rated 575 leading iOS apps from all categories by their mid-term HTML5 feasibility. The assessment was done by a scale of 1 to 4, where 1 implied a low score and 4 a high score. “Of the apps within our sample, 32% warranted a score of 4, which means in terms of use cases and user interfaces they could be built as web apps, or as web-heavy hybrid apps, within 18 months’ time,” adds Markkanen. “However, in many big-ticket categories the majority of titles are distinctly native. Games, productivity, utilities, and music apps won’t have much to gain from HTML5 anytime soon.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments