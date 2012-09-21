© mablelo dreamstime.com

LSI and Microsemi collaborate

LSI Corporation is to collaborate with Microsemi Corp. and integrates the Microsemi IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) into the LSI Axxia product family of multicore communication processors.

“With mobile data traffic expected to grow more than 70% annually, it is critical that wireless system designers have the foundational tools to build more powerful, compact and cost-effective systems to meet their growing networking needs,” said Noy Kucuk, vice president of marketing, Networking Solutions Group, LSI. “The integration of the LSI Axxia processor with Microsemi PTP technology ensures next-generation networks can evolve seamlessly to Ethernet-based backhaul.”



“With LSI’s familiar and consistent software architecture and broad networking building blocks that drive performance, LSI Axxia is an ideal networking processor platform for integrating the Microsemi IEEE 1588 PTP solution,” said Maamoun Seido, vice president and business unit manager of Microsemi’s timing products. “The combined LSI and Microsemi solution will significantly advance the deployment of this key synchronization technology within the next generation of mobile networks.”