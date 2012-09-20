2Q12 revenues for Rack PDU looking much healthier

Global revenues from rack power distribution units (rack PDUs) were found to be 15.8 percent larger in the second quarter of 2012 than in the second quarter of last year.

Sales in the second quarter of 2012 were 10.8 percent higher than the first quarter. According to IMS Research analyst Andrés Gallardo: “We learned that issues in the supply chain affected shipments for the first quarter, especially in the Americas. That is why the US experienced the highest growth rate in this quarter, given that it was recovering from pent-up demand. In fact, the Americas account for half of the quarterly growth.”



IMS Research had forecast a particularly strong second quarter given the anticipated recovery needed from the disappointing first quarter of the year. IMS projects continued growth for the market, with an expected average annual increase of 13.7 percent over the next five years according to its recently released report. “We knew that the first quarter’s disappointing figures were not reflective of the true demand for rack PDU equipment. We expected the first quarter to be an anomaly, not the beginning of a downward trend.” Gallardo added.