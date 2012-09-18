Cortus APS3 deployed in Discretix platforms

Discretix has licensed Cortus' APS3 processor core. Utilized in selected versions of the Discretix CryptoCell embedded security platforms, the APS3 core has been deployed in high volumes for a variety of smartphones, tablets and home devices.

“This is an excellent example of what our licensees are able to achieve using our cores.” said Michael Chapman, CEO and President of Cortus. He adds, “Discretix have been able to take advantage of our low power, small silicon footprint and high performance processor core to offer their customers a competitive, low power, flexible security solution. We are impressed by the ease with which they have managed to integrate ASP3 into their security platform.”



“Cortus’ APS3 CPU gave us a stable, low-gate-count basis for our security processors”, commented Amit Shofar, VP Business Development at Discretix. “The processor was very easy to integrate and to extend for our needs”.