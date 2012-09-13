Production milestone for Smartrac

Smartrac N.V. has produced and supplied more than 2 million Prelam products based on the Sony FeliCa RC-S962 IC chip.

The Sony FeliCa™ RC-S962 IC chip with Ferroelectric Random Access Memory (FRAM) offers fast data-processing speed from detection of the card, mutual authentication of card and reader to read/write transactions. The secure IC chip complies with ISO/IEC 15408 as well as Common Criteria EAL 4+ and provides superior tamper resistance. Encryption ensures that credentials and cash are safely stored on the card and protected reliably against misuse and forgery.



“We are probably the first RFID inlay and transponder manufacturer who has surpassed the 2 million unit milestone for Sony FeliCa™ RC-S962 IC chip products sold outside of Japan,” said Dr. Christian Fischer. “It is an expression of our close collaboration with the leading chip manufacturers worldwide and our strategy to offer our customers the broadest product and technology range in the industry.”