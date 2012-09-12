Sidense licenses 1T-OTP to Exar

Exar has licensed Sidense one-time programmable (OTP) memory IP cores. Exar is using Sidense's SiPROM OTP in their Connectivity product line.

"Sidense's 1T-OTP SiPROM macro enables us to provide a very flexible and compact solution that can store IDs, mode and configuration information," said Carlos Laber, Exar's Sr. Vice President of Worldwide R&D. "We chose SiPROM because it provides many advantages, such as field-programmability in a small footprint."



"We are very pleased to have our 1T-OTP macros designed into more leading-edge products from a highly respected company such as Exar," said Tom Schild, Sidense's Vice President of Worldwide Marketing and Sales. "This latest use for our 1T-OTP memory further demonstrates the pervasiveness of Sidense OTP in a broad range of high-volume applications, spanning many mature and leading-edge process nodes and variants."