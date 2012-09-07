©edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs global deal with Kionix

Digi-Key Corporation has announced the signing of a global distribution agreement with Kionix, Inc., a provider of MEMS inertial sensors.

“Digi-Key is an important addition to our global distribution network,” said Kenneth Salky, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Kionix. “Digi-Key’s worldwide reach and reputation for customer service, logistics and design support, means that Kionix’s cutting edge products now will be available quickly and easily to more design engineers than ever before.”



“MEMS sensor utilization has seen incredible growth in recent years,” said Mark Zack, Vice President of Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. “Adding a top-level supplier such as Kionix presents a great opportunity to provide new and innovative products to our customers. We are pleased to enter into this partnership.”