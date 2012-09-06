© Samsung

It took just 100 days

Samsung has sold 20 Million Galaxy S III in record time.

Samsung Electronics has achieved 20 million unit sales for its Galaxy S III smartphone in just 100 days since its debut in May 2012. As Samsung’s most successful smartphone to date, the Galaxy S III has set a new record, generating sales quicker than any of its predecessors.



“The Galaxy S III has enjoyed tremendous attention and popularity since its launch in May, and we are thrilled with its success,” said JK Shin, President and Head of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to customers who have chosen the Galaxy S III. We will never stop providing the latest smart mobile technologies to help users live a life extraordinary.”