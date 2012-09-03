© Evertiq

Meet electronicsfeed at electronica

It’s almost that time again; Electronica 2012 is just around the corner. As always, the team here at electronicsfeed will be there to cover all the important events.

Taking place in Munich on November 13- 16, Electronica is the world’s largest International Trade Fair for Electronic Components, Systems and Applications. It’s a must-be-there for all those active in the electronics industry. This year is sure top the roughly 72'200 visitors from electronica 2010.



Evertiq and electronicsfeed have carved out a booth in Munich this year - an editorial office directly on the floor and right in the thick of the action.



We invite you to stop by and chat with our editorial team at B5.234. Whether you want to hear about the latest news or are looking to share exciting information about your company, we are happy to talk!