Digi-Key distributes Touch Revolution

Digi-Key signed a global distribution agreement with Touch Revolution, specialised in projected capacitive touch products.

“We offer industry-leading, high-performance projected capacitive touch solutions for today’s most demanding commercial environments. Our suite of products enable an unprecedented user experience comparable to today’s most sought after consumer touch technology offerings,” said Bob Mitton, Director of Marketing for Touch Revolution. “We are proud to now offer these products through Digi-Key who will play an integral role in expanding the scope of Touch Revolution’s distribution network.”