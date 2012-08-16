Rick Neely named Tessera CFO

C. Richard Neely, Jr. has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Tessera Technologies, effective immediately.

Neely will report to Robert A. Young, the Company's president and chief executive officer, and be responsible for the company's finance, accounting, financial planning, and investor relations. The Company also announced that its former CFO, Michael Anthofer, has resigned his position to pursue other interests and opportunities.



"We are thrilled to have someone with Rick's knowledge and depth of financial and operational expertise join Tessera," said Young. "He brings to the Company more than three decades of financial and managerial experience in high technology industries. We are confident in his ability to help us effectively build our DigitalOptics business into a global, vertically integrated supplier of original design camera modules for handsets and other applications, as well as to grow our core Intellectual Property licensing business."



"I am excited to be joining such an innovative and dynamic company at a crucial point in its growth strategy," stated Neely. "I look forward to working with my new team to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead."