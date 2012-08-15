JDSU acquires GenComm

JDSU has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GenComm, a provider of wireless test and measurement solutions based in Seoul, South Korea.

"The GenComm acquisition will be a great strategic fit for JDSU, allowing us to leverage strong engineering wireless expertise and technology that will help us innovate new ways to support 2G, 3G and emerging 4G networks," said David Heard, president of JDSU's Communications Test and Measurement business segment. "Adding the expertise of GenComm's team in South Korea also expands JDSU's presence in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region."



The addressable market for test and measurement solutions served by GenComm products, including those currently distributed by JDSU, is an estimated $175 million. According to some industry analysts, the number of connected devices accessing networks could grow to 50 billion by 2020.



"GenComm's mission has been to provide both engineering excellence and highly efficient operations to support our customers' needs," said H.S. Sohn, president of GenComm. "We look forward to creating new opportunities for our customers and employees by being part of a world-class company with the most complete wireless test portfolio in the industry."