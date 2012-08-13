Silicon Laboratories reaches milestone

Silicon Laboratories announced that it has shipped its one hundred millionth silicon TV tuner.

Silicon Labs’ TV tuners were the first to fully displace traditional tuner modules in iDTVs and have been adopted by virtually all of the name-brand TV makers.



“Silicon Labs has built a reputation for creating unique intellectual property that translates into disruptive enabling technology for our customers,” said James Stansberry, vice president and general manager of Silicon Labs’ broadcast products. “The commercial success of our TV tuners speaks to the mixed-signal and RF innovations we’ve been delivering for more than a decade.”