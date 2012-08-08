Avnet Memec expands with Coilcraft

Avnet Memec has been appointed as the Coilcraft distributor for Spain and Portugal.

Under this exclusive agreement with Coilcraft, Avnet Memec will be the sole authorized distributor for Coilcraft’s magnetic and inductor product ranges throughout the region. Avnet Memec is already the sole Coilcraft distributor for most of Europe.



“Coilcraft is the leading global supplier of standard and custom magnetic components and is the go-to company for the premier semiconductor suppliers when developing their reference designs,” commented Bill Walker, vice president of technical marketing at Avnet Memec. “With this agreement, we are now able to offer our customers across Spain and Portugal class-leading products and technical support.”



Mark Ellison, European sales and distribution manager at Coilcraft said, “Avnet Memec was the natural choice for our distribution partner in Iberia. The technical and design support provided by the team is truly first-class and we are looking forward to working on new opportunities with them.”