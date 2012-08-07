Bids for Kodak digi patents below expectations, so far

Google and Apple have put in competing bids for Kodak's digital patents, however both below the 2.6 billion USD Kodak says the patents are worth.

The Wall St Journal reports that the bids from Google and Apple were rougly 150 million USD to 250 million USD. This figure is likely to increase before the auction for the patents on Wednesday.



Kodak hopes to earn enough from the auction to pay back creditors and reorganise operations. Bids on the auction will be officially kept secret until a winner is announced.