Business | August 01, 2012
Smartrac increases revenues by 26%
The positive momentum which Smartrac had experienced in the first three months of 2012 continued in the second quarter of 2012. As a result, the company was able to increase total sales by 26 percent from EUR 94 million in H1-2011 to EUR 118 million in H1-2012.
EBITDA for the reporting period January to June amounted to EUR 9.1 million in 2012 compared to EBITDA of EUR 9.5 million in 2011. EBITDA in the second quarter increased from EUR 4.3 million in the second quarter of 2011 to EUR 6.4 million in the second quarter of 2012. Profit for the period increased from EUR 0.8 million in the first half-year of 2011 to EUR 9 million in the first six months of 2012 including insurance payments related to the flood in Thailand.
Group Revenues
The Smartrac Group generated revenues of EUR 118 million in the first half-year of 2012, representing an increase of 26 percent from the previous year’s figure of EUR 94 million.
Revenue in Smartrac´s Security Segment (Business Units Cards and eID) amounted to EUR 67.4 million in the first six months of 2012 compared to sales of EUR 67.9 million in the same period of the previous year. In H1-2012 sales of the Security Segment accounted for 57 percent of total Group revenue compared to 72 percent a year ago.
Revenue in the Industry Segment (Business Units Industry & Logistics, Tickets & Labels and Neology) increased to EUR 51 million in the first six months of 2012 compared to EUR 26 million in 2011. In H1-2012 sales of the Industry Segment represented a 43 percent share of total Group sales of the company compared to 27 percent a year ago.
Profit for the period
Profit for the first half-year increased from EUR 0.8 million in 2011 to EUR 9 million in 2012 including insurance payments related to the flood in Thailand.
Business Outlook
The Smartrac Management expects that the positive trend in the RFID market will continue over the course of the year and that Smartrac and the RFID industry will both grow in 2012. Therefore, Smartrac confirms its target to increase Group sales to some EUR 250 million in 2012.
“The positive development of the first six months of 2012 paves the way for another successful year in our company history,” said Dr. Christian Fischer. “The completion of the ramp-up of production capacity in Thailand and Malaysia was a significant milestone for our company and the last cornerstone in our successful ambition to move on from the flood disaster in Thailand. The strength which our company has proven over the past months is evidence that we are well prepared for all challenges we may face in the future.”
