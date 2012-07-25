Spreadtrum powers smartphone from Huawei

Spreadtrum Communications' SC8810 1GHz TD-SCDMA smartphone platform is powering the Huawei T8808D.

Mr. Wang Weijun, Huawei Device's president of its Chinese division, said, "T8808D, as Huawei's first dual-SIM dual-active mobile phone, delivers experience innovation to China's 3G TD-SCDMA market. In collaboration with Spreadtrum, Huawei will continue to promote popularization and development of smartphones to meet the diverse needs of Chinese consumers with a variety of high quality terminal products."



"Spreadtrum is driving technology innovation with 2.5G/3G single-chip dual-card dual-standby technology," said Dr. Leo Li, Spreadtrum's president and CEO. "In cooperation with Huawei, we have enabled the first TD-SCDMA device based on Spreadtrum's SC8810 smartphone platform with dual-SIM dual-active capability. This feature will enable consumers to select attractive 3G services while maintaining their original operator service packages. We believe that this flexibility provided to the consumer will help further promote the rapid development of China's TD-SCDMA market."