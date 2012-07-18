WiLAN acquires patent portfolio from Siemens AG

WiLAN has acquired a global portfolio of more than 40 patents and applications from Siemens AG related to telecommunication network management and mobile multimedia.

Although the terms of the agreement are confidential, WiLAN can confirm that it does not consider the purchase amount to be material relative to its current cash position.



The acquisition expands WiLAN's portfolio of patents that relate to fundamental telecommunication technologies. The portfolio specifically relates to features covered in the 3rd Generation Partnership Project ("3GPP") global mobile broadband standards and those of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute ("ETSI"). It is the first such transaction between WiLAN and Siemens, one of the world's leading electronics and electrical engineering companies.