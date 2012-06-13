Tohoku University and imec partner

Tohoku University (Sendai, Japan) and imec will work closely together in various common areas of research, learning from each other’s expertise and leveraging each other’s strengths.

The collaboration agreement sets the framework for future collaboration projects between imec and Tohoku University where students, research staff, and professors will be exchanged between both organizations. Moreover, the agreement enables the exchange of samples between imec and Tohoku University, and sets the lines for joint research on specific topics.



In the past five years, the 2 partners already collaborated on advanced interconnects, MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) packaging and low-power sensor circuit readout design. In the future, the collaboration will be expanded to MRAM (magnetic random access memory) process technology, 3D integration technology, biosensors and wireless communication.



Imec aims at setting up strategic collaborative relationships with world-class universities that excel in research areas where imec is also conducting studies, and where collaboration is mutually beneficial. The collaboration will also benefit from imec’s state-of-the-art 200mm and 300mm cleanroom facilities.



“Strategic collaborations with top universities, such as Tohoku University, are essential for imec to guarantee an inflow of exploratory concepts and technologies. Imec forms a bridge between fundamental research at universities and applied research in the industry;” said Luc Van den hove, president and CEO of imec. “A cross fertilization between our research groups boosts creativity and innovation and accelerates the achievement of breakthrough results. In this way, we can continue to be an innovation engine globally offering topnotch research 3 to 10 years ahead of industrial needs.”