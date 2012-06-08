BiTMICRO acquires QualCore’s Intellectual Property

BiTMICRO has obtained over 600 intellectual properties from QualCore, an IP & application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design services company. BiTMICRO will use this IP in their next-generation MaxIO SSDs.

“As we move into enterprise storage, we need to design faster and smarter. The combination of our engineering capabilities and QualCore’s mixed-signal expertise allows us to make better products more quickly and at a lower cost. We’ll be able to pass that savings onto our customers.”



This acquisition comes at a critical time for BiTMICRO, as the company enters the enterprise storage market. BiTMICRO looks to make a splash with revolutionary chip design and sees this acquisition as key to this strategy.



QualCore’s portfolio covers analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuit design. BiTMICRO will integrate these technologies into their TALINO and ISIP chips, which are the backbone of the SuperScalar architecture of MaxIO. The inclusion enhances two already feature-packed chip designs.



