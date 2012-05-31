Fingerprints sales manager sentenced to prison

The former sales manager of Fingerprints was sentenced to one year in prison for insider trading. He can also be tried for corruption.

Even a friend of the man was sentenced to 10 months in prison, for the same offense. In total, the two men shall have attempted 11 times to make illegal insider between April 2010 and March 2012, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri writes.



The prosecution evidence included the call logs that showed that the two men had contact after major company events such as a major order. The man, in his 50s, was a sales manager until March 2012 when he was given notice in connection with criminal allegations.



The man himself said he knew little about the company's business. The court however concluded that "it was obvious that the two men worked".



The sales manager is also under investigation for corruption. Prosecutor Alf Johansson said, documents suggest that the man - on several occasions - received up to SEK 300'000 from a person connected to a Chinese distributor.