© u-blox Business | May 30, 2012
Digital Matter Embedded's GPS Log Book with u-blox inside
South-African-based Digital Matter Embedded has launched a compact GPS logging device which plugs into any vehicle’s cigarette lighter.
The device, the GPS Log Book, is designed around u-blox’ NEO GPS receiver module to provide an easy way for drivers to automatically keep an accurate travel log book which can be securely accessed later from anywhere via a web interface. Information logged includes route, speed, and distance travelled. The device is targeted at businesses where tracking of vehicle usage is an important part of their cost control and accounting: taxi, emergency and delivery services, as well as for travelling sales personnel.
“The GPS Log Book takes advantage of u-blox’ extremely sensitive GPS receiver technology to provide a simple and useful way to keep an accurate overview of vehicle usage” said Alex Soldatos, General Manager at Digital Matter Embedded, “the GPS Logbook provides a simple, cost-effective way for businesses to keep track of one of their most valuable assets: their cars.”
“The GPS Log Book takes full advantage of u-blox’ leading positioning technology: it requires fast satellite acquisition and re-acquisition speeds, small module size, and high sensitivity to allow the use of a very small GPS antenna,“ said Huub Robroek, Regional Sales Manager at u-blox, “Basing their design on our NEO GPS module has resulted in an impressive, compact device that delivers useful and reliable vehicle usage data.”
