ST-Ericsson continues Galaxy design wins

ST-Ericsson NovaThor U8500 ModAp inside Samsung Galaxy Beam, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 smartphones.

Two recent additions to the Samsung Galaxy smartphone line - the Samsung Galaxy Beam and Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 - are powered by the ST-Ericsson NovaThor ModAp platforms.



"Today we can confirm that two more Samsung Galaxy Android-powered smartphones - the Galaxy Beam and Galaxy Ace 2 - will be powered by NovaThor ModAp platforms," said Marc Cetto, senior vice president of smartphone and tablet solutions for ST-Ericsson. "In February, we announced that the Samsung Galaxy S Advance was the first smartphone by Samsung to leverage the U8500 platform. And thanks to the U8500's versatility and maturity, Samsung was able to bring other devices based on the same platform to market quickly."