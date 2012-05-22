Silicon Labs acquires Ember

Silicon Laboratories has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Boston-based Ember Corporation for initial consideration of $72 million, subject to an adjustment for certain working capital amounts and potential earn-out consideration.

"Silicon Labs has consistently demonstrated a successful track record of integrating high-performance, low-power RF and mixed-signal ICs in CMOS and ramping them into high-volume markets," said Tyson Tuttle, president and CEO of Silicon Laboratories. "This acquisition of a high-caliber team with proven wireless mesh networking know-how accelerates our ability to offer complete system solutions to our customers."



"We believe our track record and technology leadership in ZigBee-based systems combined with Silicon Labs' broad portfolio and focus on establishing a market-leading business in embedded wireless will enable our customers and the Internet of Things market to grow faster," said Bob LeFort, chief executive officer of Ember. "The shared vision, compatible cultures and commitment to excellence augurs well for both the market as well as the Ember team."