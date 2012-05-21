Power Integrations completes Concept acquisition

Power Integrations has completed the acquisition of CT-Concept Technologie AG, effective May 1.

Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations, commented: “The acquisition of Concept expands our footprint in the high-voltage power-conversion market, enabling us to bring the same benefits of integration – reliability, efficiency and ease of design – to high-power systems that we have long brought to lower-power applications. Concept is an ideal strategic fit for us and we are delighted that they are now part of our company.”