Wolfson supplies Intrinsyc with technology

Wolfson Microelectronics' power management solution, the WM8326 and its advanced audio hub solution, the WM8958 have been selected by intelligent connected devices developer Intrinsyc Software International for its latest OPEN-6 Design and Production Platform (DPP) product line.

Dr Jess Brown, Product Line Manager for Power Management at Wolfson Microelectronics, said: "Wolfson has a strong track record of providing innovative power management and audio solutions to the world's-leading consumer electronics applications, and we are delighted that Intrinsyc has selected Wolfson technology for its latest design and production platform."



Alkarim Kassam, Vice President, Engineering at Intrinsyc, said: "To ensure OEMs can quickly bring high performance products to market, Intrinsyc selected best in class components for the OPEN-6 Design and Production Platform, including Wolfson's power management and audio solutions."



The OPEN-6 DPP product line is based on Freescale's i.MX6 Quad Core CPU and the ARM Cortex-A9 architecture.



The OPEN-6 Development Kit is expected to ship in Q3 2012.