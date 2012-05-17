EMC acquires Flash storage pioneer XtremIO

EMC Corporation has acquired privately held XtremIO. XtremIO technology to complement the range of EMC Flash-based systems and software stemming from EMC's early entry into the Flash storage market.

Widely regarded as one of the world's premier Flash storage architecture pioneers, Herzliya, Israel-based XtremIO provides an added dimension as EMC continues to enhance and broaden its Flash storage portfolio, writes EMC in a press release.



Pat Gelsinger, President and Chief Operating Officer, EMC Information Infrastructure Products: "XtremIO brings to EMC amazing technology with a fantastic team that's captured praise from early-view customers and many of the industry's foremost thinkers. We fully expect XtremIO technology, once introduced to market, to have a tremendous impact on our customer's ability to leverage the unique advantages of all-Flash storage across many of their most demanding applications."