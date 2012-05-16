Samsung selects Amalfi's CMOS power amplifier transmit module

Amalfi Semiconductor,'s AM7808 CMOS high-power, high-efficiency transmit module has been selected by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., for multiple high-volume 2G handset platforms targeting emerging markets.

The AM7808 is a complete CMOS high-power transmit module for low-cost quad-band GSM/GPRS module handsets. Utilizing Amalfi's proprietary AdaptiveRF architecture, the ultra-compact AM7808 generates high output power at high efficiency over a phone's full operational range.



"Being selected by Samsung, the largest worldwide provider of mobile phones, is a significant achievement for Amalfi," said Mark Foley, CEO and president at Amalfi. "It further validates our cost-effective, high performance CMOS power amplifier technology and our ability to service customers at very high volumes."



"Our CMOS architecture offers mobile phone manufacturers excellent overall performance at an extremely competitive price point," added Foley. "We look forward to working closely with Samsung to ensure its customers have the best possible mobile phone experience."