Optogan enters the Italian lighting market with LEDisOne

Optogan opens lamps and luminaires sales office in Varese, Italy, by signing a distribution agreement with the company LEDisOne srl.

For Optogan the expansion to Italy has been a key target, since the country is considered as the home market for architectural lighting. “Italy has always been one of the front runners in Solid State Lighting and is traditionally first in adopting new technologies and trends of the indoor lighting industry,“ says Ove Sörensen, Senior Sales Director & Business Development at Optogan GmbH.



“So far our customers are mainly designers, architects, industrialists and public authorities, but our long-term goal is to collaborate with the government since there are development projects concerning an energy efficient re-design of cities”, stated Gabriele Demaria, Managing Director of LEDisOne.



“Within the next year we plan to set up the company structure in terms of additional locations and manpower. We strongly believe we have found in Optogan the right partner to fulfil our ambitious targets.”



LEDisOne will cover the Northern Italian region and will open a new sales office in Lugano, Swizerland in June 2012.