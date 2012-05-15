Segger signs with Premier Farnell

Premier Farnell plc has entered into a global distribution agreement with Segger Microcontroller to stock its MCU development and programming tools.

“This partnership with Segger underscores our commitment to provide engineers with best-in-class solutions at each stage of the design flow,” said David Shen, Chief Technology Officer at Premier Farnell. “By driving design flow efficiencies from product concept through production, we are helping our customers to increase productivity and accelerate time to market.”



“We are delighted to be working with Premier Farnell to extend the reach of our production and development tools portfolio”, said Rolf Segger, Founder and CTO of Segger. “Their model of providing end to end design solutions is a perfect match for our debug and flash programming tool suite and we can leverage their channels to market including the Knode and the element14 community that are unique in the industry.”