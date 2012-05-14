Fingerprints extends partnership with Miaxis

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) will further extend its partnership with Miaxis in China.

Comments from Jerry Li, Miaxis Chairman and CEO: "FPC has for years been the leading supplier to Miaxis for silicon-based area sensors to the Chinese banking market for security applications such as bank teller identification, loan management, physical money transportation and internet banking. FPC has earned its leading position at Miaxis based on its market leading silicon-based area sensors."



Comments from Johan Carlström CEO of FPC: "Miaxis is one of our key customers in China, which is the most important market for our area sensor. We are delighted to confirm our position as the major supplier to Miaxis for silicon based area sensors for various applications in the banking industry. We are also looking forward to cooperating with Miaxis for the large upcoming government programs related to the new ID card project in China."