Nvidia optimistic on 2Q/2013 outlook

Nvidia reported revenue of $924.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2013 ended Apr. 29, 2012.

Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $990 million and $1.05 billion.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be 51.2 percent, plus or minus one percentage point.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $418 million.

"Kepler GPUs are accelerating our business," said Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of NVIDIA. "Our newly launched desktop products are winning some of the best reviews we've ever had. Notebook GPUs had a record quarter. And Tegra is on a growth track again, driven by great mobile device wins and the upcoming Windows on ARM launch.