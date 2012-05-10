Sensory brings voice activation to Samsung Galaxy

The new Galaxy S III is the latest Galaxy device to incorporate Sensory's TrulyHandsfree technology.

Sensory's TrulyHandsfree has now been integrated into three Samsung products: the Galaxy S II, Galaxy Note and now the Galaxy S III. Sensory's TrulyHandsfree enables users of these Samsung devices to activate and access their device with the voice trigger phrase "Hi Galaxy." Through voice activation users have the ability to access and run applications such as voice-to-text, calling and music -- all without touching their phone.



"Sensory's TrulyHandsfree solution enables mobile devices to be safer and more convenient to use," said Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory. "Samsung has been a pioneer in adopting this new approach to speech technology which is really building momentum in the mobile market."



"Voice activation is the last piece of the speech recognition puzzle needed to deliver a 100 percent hands free device experience," said Michael Morgan, mobile devices senior analyst with ABI Research. "Sensory's TrulyHandsfree solution is the leader in bringing this capability to iconic mobile devices such as the Samsung Galaxy II, Note and III. The accuracy and low power consumption of Sensory's solution in today's mobile devices will become a driving force in making voice activation a must have feature across a vast array of consumer electronics."