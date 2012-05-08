Fully differential amplifier drives 18-bit ADCs at 5mW

Linear Technology announces the LTC6362, a low power fully differential amplifier that can drive high precision 16- and 18-bit SAR ADCs at only 1mA supply current.

Summary of Features: LTC6362

1mA Supply Current

Single 2.8V to 5.25V supply

200µV Max Offset Voltage

260nA Max Input Bias Current

Fast Settling: 550ns to 18-Bit

8VP-POutput

Rail-to-Rail Inputs & Outputs

3.9nV/√ Hz Input-Referred Noise

8-Lead MSOP, 8-Lead 3mm x 3mm DFN Packages

With 200µV max input offset voltage and 3.9nV/√Hz input-referred noise, it is designed for precision industrial and data acquisition applications.The LTC6362 has an output common-mode pin with a 0.5V to 4.5V range, and 18-bit settling time of 550ns with an 8VP-P output step, making it ideal for driving ADCs such as the LTC2379-18 in multiplexed input and control loop applications. This 18-bit SAR ADC features digital gain compression, which sets its full scale input range to 10% to 90% of the reference voltage. Together with the rail-to-rail output stage of the LTC6362, this feature eliminates the need for a negative supply rail, simplifying the circuit and minimizing power consumption.The flexible architecture of the LTC6362 can convert single-ended DC-coupled, ground-referenced signals to differential, or DC level shift differential input signals. The low input bias current, low offset voltage and rail-to-rail inputs of the LTC6362 also enable its use in a high-impedance configuration to interface directly to sensors early in the signal chain.The LTC6362 is available in MSOP-8 and 3mm x 3mm DFN packages, with fully guaranteed specifications over the 0°C to 70°C, -40°C to 85°C and -40°C to 125°C temperature ranges. Prices start at $1.59 each in 1,000-piece quantities. For more information, visit www.linear.com/product/LTC6362.