Lattice partners with Digabit

"I am excited to be working with Digabit," said Bill Barnes, General Manager, Lattice Technology, Inc. "With XVL, companies will be able to easily integrate even the largest and most complex assemblies with the powerful Documoto environment."

"Lattice's ability to import CAD data in to such a highly compressed yet consumable model is a great match with our web technology and we are pleased to be delivering a joint solution to the market," added Alan Sage, CEO, Digabit, Inc. "We integrated Lattice's XVL technology with Documoto to bring modern engineering 3D formats, providing the full visual picture of how parts interact and work together, to the aftermarket web. Combining XVL with our electronic parts catalog brings cutting edge technology, normally only available at the engineer's desk, to service personnel in the field."

Now, 3D data can enrich documentation that is accessible to everyone from engineers to the maintenance floor.