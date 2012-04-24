Business | April 24, 2012
u-blox acquires 4M Wireless
u-blox is to acquire 4M Wireless. The acquisition will give u-blox ownership of advanced protocol stacks that are licensed to chipset vendors whose products enable 4G user equipment for applications with needs for high speed data connectivity.
Also a variant of the products is licensed to manufacturers of 4G test equipment. 4M Wireless was founded in 2006 and has headquarters in the UK and operations in Lahore, Pakistan’s center for technology and higher education. The company has been profitable over the past 3 years.
“4M Wireless adds leading edge know-how in the area of next-generation wireless technology that will operate over 4G networks worldwide” said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. “Their proven software and test solutions and impressive customer list also brings u-blox immediate new licensing revenues in Europe, Asia and America”.
“We are very pleased to be part of an important and growing global company such as u-blox and to expand its wireless service capabilities” said Atif Malik, CEO of 4M Wireless. “As part of u-blox we will strengthen services and support to our product licensees and continue the LTE protocol stack roadmap.”
Key terms of the transaction include:
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and pending regulatory approval. Closing is expected by September 2012.
“4M Wireless adds leading edge know-how in the area of next-generation wireless technology that will operate over 4G networks worldwide” said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. “Their proven software and test solutions and impressive customer list also brings u-blox immediate new licensing revenues in Europe, Asia and America”.
“We are very pleased to be part of an important and growing global company such as u-blox and to expand its wireless service capabilities” said Atif Malik, CEO of 4M Wireless. “As part of u-blox we will strengthen services and support to our product licensees and continue the LTE protocol stack roadmap.”
Key terms of the transaction include:
- Acquisition of 100% of the shares of 4M Wireless at a price of approximately 9 million US Dollars, depending on earn-out
- Intellectual property and software in the area of LTE wireless technology
- Integration of the 4M Wireless business and employees into u-blox’ organization
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and pending regulatory approval. Closing is expected by September 2012.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments